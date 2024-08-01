SIT files chargesheet against H.D. Revanna and Bhavani Revanna in abduction case

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged sex crimes of Prajwal Revanna, former Hassan MP, filed a chargesheet against his parents - H.D. Revanna and Bhavani Revanna - apart from seven others, in connection with an abduction case in which Mr. Revanna was arrested.

The chargesheet lists Satish Babu, Manu, Sujay, Madhu, and Hosur Keerthi, all arrested in the case, and also listed Ajith, driver of Ms. Revanna, and Sharath, a relative of Ms. Revanna, as absconding accused.

The accused have been charged under Sections 364A (kidnapping for ransom, etc), 365 (Kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) and 120 (B) of criminal conspiracy of the Indian Penal Code.

One of the alleged victims of Prajwal went missing on April 29 and was eventually rescued by the SIT on May 4. She was allegedly abducted to prevent her from testifying against Prajwal. She lodged a complaint based on which the SIT registered a rape case against Prajwal.

Following his anticipatory bail plea being rejected by the court, the SIT arrested Mr. Revanna from former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s residence on May 4. Later, he was granted bail.

His wife was also summoned in the case, but was granted anticipatory bail in the case.

