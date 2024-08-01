ADVERTISEMENT

SIT files chargesheet against H.D. Revanna and Bhavani Revanna in abduction case

Published - August 01, 2024 10:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged sex crimes of Prajwal Revanna, former Hassan MP, filed a chargesheet against his parents - H.D. Revanna and Bhavani Revanna - apart from seven others, in connection with an abduction case in which Mr. Revanna was arrested. 

ADVERTISEMENT

The chargesheet lists Satish Babu, Manu, Sujay, Madhu, and Hosur Keerthi, all arrested in the case, and also listed Ajith, driver of Ms. Revanna, and Sharath, a relative of Ms. Revanna, as absconding accused.

The accused have been charged under Sections 364A (kidnapping for ransom, etc), 365 (Kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) and 120 (B) of criminal conspiracy of the Indian Penal Code. 

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the alleged victims of Prajwal went missing on April 29 and was eventually rescued by the SIT on May 4. She was allegedly abducted to prevent her from testifying against Prajwal. She lodged a complaint based on which the SIT registered a rape case against Prajwal. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Following his anticipatory bail plea being rejected by the court, the SIT arrested Mr. Revanna from former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda’s residence on May 4. Later, he was granted bail.

His wife was also summoned in the case, but was granted anticipatory bail in the case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US