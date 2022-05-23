Sir M. Visvesvaraya terminal to finally begin operations from June 6

Initially, SWR will operate three pairs of trains from the point

After a long wait of over a year, the Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal at Baiyappanahalli (SMVB) will finally be opened for commercial operations from June 6.

Initially, the South Western Railway (SWR) will start operating three pairs of trains from the point. They are Ernakulam–SMVB (train number 12683/12684), Kochuveli–SMVB Express (16319/16320) and Patna-MVB (22353/22354).

Divisional Railway Manager Shyam Singh told The Hindu that operations of three pairs of trains will be shifted from Banaswadi to Baiyappanahalli terminal.

A formal inauguration of the terminal will be done at a later stage by the Prime Minister. The South Western Railway (SWR) is waiting for a date from the Prime Minister’s Office, sources said.

The fancy terminal made headlines last year for amenities that passengers are going to get once it becomes operational including centralised AC, airport-like look and others. However, the terminal was not put to use as there was no road network available connecting it from Banaswadi side and Old Madras Road.

In January, a railway overbridge at Baiyappanahalli opened connecting Old Madras Road (near S.V. Road metro station). Rail activists and generals had questioned the delay in opening the terminal.

However, SWR officials had maintained that in addition to road links, factors such as pandemic and operational issues delayed opening of the terminal. They had also maintained that the terminal has been in use for stabling for rakes, maintenance and others.

The terminal has a fully air-conditioned lobby, waiting hall, real-time passenger information system, VIP lounge, and a food court. It has a water recycling plant of four-lakh-litre capacity and provision for rainwater harvesting.

SWR had plans to operate 32 pairs of trains from the terminal, which is spread over 4,200 sq m and can handle passenger footfall of 50,000 per day. The Railways has spent ₹314 crore for the infrastructure. The officials say the train services will be gradually increased in the coming days.

“Various amenities such as eateries through IRCTC, unreserved ticketing system, passenger reservation ticketing systems will operate. Waiting halls, braille signages, restrooms including for disabled will be made available,” Aneesh Hegde, chief PRO, SWR said.

Rail activists K.N. Krishnaprasad said, “After a long delay, the SWR is finally opening the terminal for public use. Starting train services from the point will help people in a big way. The authorities concerned should also work on providing public transport to the point for the benefit of the train passengers.”