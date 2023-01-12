Sink hole on Brigade Road in Bengaluru, BBMP blames tunnel of Namma Metro line

January 12, 2023 05:09 pm | Updated 05:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

Movement of vehicles in the central business district of Bengaluru was disrupted on January 12 afternoon post the detection of a sink hole near Shoolay Circle on Brigade Road. A biker lost his balance and fell when the road caved in. He suffered minor injuries. He was fortunate that other vehicles did not run over him. The biker, Puneeth, received treatment at a private hospital and was discharged.

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) blamed the Namma Metro tunnelling work, which is under way below the road, for the sink hole. The junction is along the Gottigere-Nagawara R6 underground Namma Metro line where tunnel boring machines are at work.

This incident comes two days after the reinforcement of an under-construction metro pillar fell on a two-wheeler, killing a mother-son duo, on Outer Ring Road.

“Underground tunnelling work below the road caused the soil particles to loosen up leading to a sink hole. We have asked Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) to fill up the sink hole,” said Suguna Ramareddy, Chief Engineer, East zone, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.

Nothing to do with tunnelling work of Namma Metro

BMRCL began filling up the sink hole with concrete in the evening.

However, BMRCL insisted that the underground tunnelling work is not responsible for the sink hole.

BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parvez said, “The tunneling work under the road has crossed the point where the sink hole appeared over five days ago. Moreover, the tunnel under the road is going through a granite rock, and not through the soil. There is nearly three metres of rock over the tunnel. So, it is unlikely that the tunnelling work caused the sink hole. We will investigate this incident. As of now, we will fill the sink hole with concrete and re-do the road.”

A group of nearly 100 men claiming to be Kannada activists stormed the corporate office of BMRCL at Shanti Nagar and ransacked the premises, accusing the corporation of compromising on safety standards.