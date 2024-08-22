Chief Civic Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said that people can obtain permission under a Single Window Clearance System at the 63 sub-divisional offices of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for public installation of Ganesha idols. The festival is on September 7.

Speaking at the “Peace and Harmony Meeting” held on August 22 at Town Hall, jointly organised by BBMP and Bengaluru City Police, Mr. Giri Nath emphasised the importance of maintaining law and order during the festival. He stated that a committee consisting of officials from BBMP, police, BESCOM, and the fire department would be constituted to facilitate the single-window clearance system.

The locations of these 63 centers, along with detailed information about the nodal officers from each department, will soon be made public. Devotees can visit these centers to obtain necessary permissions in one place.

Arrangements have been made to deploy personnel at the immersion sites. Temporary mobile immersion units will be set up at major junctions and required locations across Bengaluru, as in previous years.

Mr. Giri Nath stressed on the ban on Plaster of Paris (PoP) Ganesha idols and urged everyone to opt for eco-friendly alternatives.