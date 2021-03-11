Single test procedure to detect gestational diabetes established

The test has been approved by Union Ministry of Health, World Health Organisation

The Diabetes in Pregnancy Study Group India (DIPSI), comprising senior doctors, has established the efficacy of the ‘single test procedure’ to diagnose Gestational Diabetes Mellitus (GDM).

It has found that GDM can be diagnosed if two hour plasma glucose is greater than or equal to 140 milligrams per decilitre (2hr PG ≥ 140 mg/dl) with 75 gram oral glucose administered to pregnant women in fasting or non-fasting state, irrespective of the time of the last meal.

The DIPSI guideline document was released by Jithendra Singh, Union Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office, at the Diabetes in Pregnancy summit on Wednesday. The summit was jointly organised by Asian Research and Training Institute for Skill Transfer (ARTIST for Her) and Integrated Health and Wellbeing (IHW) Council.

According to the guideline document titled “Diagnosis and Management of GDM -2021” by DIPSI, any diagnostic criteria and procedure should be simple, doable, economical and evidence based.

The ‘Single Test Procedure’ has been approved by the Union Ministry of Health, World Health Organisation, International Federation of Gynaecologists and Obstetricians (FIGO) and International Diabetes Federation (IDF), stated the DIPSI document.

“Diagnosis of GDM with a “Single Test” recommended by DIPSI and endorsed by the Union Ministry of Health is an affordable test to meet the requirement of all strata of society. However, some diabetology groups were not convinced. Now the DIPSI document makes it clear that there is no longer a controversy in acceptance of the single test,” said V. Seshiah, founder patron of DIPSI.

Listing out the advantages of the test, Hema Divakar, CEO of ARTIST for Her and former president of Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India (FOGSI), said a pregnant woman need not be fasting for the test. “This test causes least disturbance in a pregnant woman’s routine activities. It serves as both screening and diagnostic procedure. Diagnosis of GDM with this test and subsequent treatment is worthwhile with a decreased macrosomia rate, fewer emergency caesarean sections and serious perinatal morbidity,” she said.

The Union Ministry had mandated screening of all pregnant women for GDM as part of routine antenatal package under the national guidelines in 2014. Subsequently, the Ministry revised the guidelines for diagnosing and management of GDM in 2018.

“Despite this, implementation of diagnostic procedures has been unsatisfactory. One of the reasons for this inertia could be the incongruent opinion for the diagnosis of GDM,” she added.