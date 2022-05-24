Single contractor to collect all categories of waste, but in two vehicles

Wet waste to be collected everyday and dry waste every alternate day

A single contractor will be in-charge of collection of all categories of waste in a particular ward for the next five years., according to the new garbage tenders which were finalised at the Technical Committee (TC) of Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd. (BSWML) meeting on Tuesday. The contractor has to deploy two separate vehicles for collection of wet waste everyday and dry waste every alternate day.

As of now, the contractors only collect wet waste and a multitude of NGOs and agencies collect dry waste twice a week. The civic body, keen to hold one agency accountable for the entire gamut of SWM in a ward, was keen on handing over collection of all categories of waste to one contractor in a single vehicle. However, there was opposition to the proposal from SWM activists, and the two streams were separated after complaints of segregated waste being mixed at the collection vehicle.

“A single agency will be responsible for the entire SWM in a ward — collection of wet, dry, sanitary, animal, construction and debris wastes — from bulk generators and commercial establishments, which generate waste up to 100 kg a day. But since two separate vehicles collecting wet and dry waste has boosted segregation, we have decided to continue with that and insist contractors deploy two separate vehicles,” said Sandhya Narayan, member of TC, BSWML.

The new contracts will be for five years and not one, and contractors are mandated to deploy all new vehicles across the city, she added.

However, there has been some opposition to the terms of the new tenders from the contractors. Garbage contractor Balasubramanyam said in cities like Indore that have consistently got the top rank in Swachh Survekshan, collection of both streams of segregated waste happens in the same vehicle. “Deploying two vehicles where one would do would only cause more expenditure to the civic body. We are ready to take responsibility for cleanliness levels in a ward and are ready for penal measures for any violation,” he said, adding that if the civic body still insists, they will deploy two vehicles for wet and dry waste, but it would only mean inflated bills.

A senior civic official said in dry waste, volume was a key factor rather than weight of the waste and thus collecting wet and dry waste may not work in a single vehicle. “Moreover, people are used to giving wet and dry wastes separately and we do not want to undo the work done over the past few years in segregation,” he said.