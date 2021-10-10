Bengaluru

Silt in culverts causing waterlogging near Domlur flyover

The accumulation of silt in the three cross culverts under the Domlur flyover (leading to Ejipura) is said to be the main reason for waterlogging in the area. On Saturday, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Commissioner, BBMP, directed jurisdictional officials to clear the silt and remodel the drain.

He reviewed development works in Domlur and surrounding areas. This included white-topping work taken up on the 2.15-km road from Domlur to Ejipura Junction at a cost of ₹23.41 crore. Around 60% is done. The work was taken up in June. Lokesh, BBMP chief engineer (projects), said once the work on the cross culverts is completed, the white topping work would be done. Mr. Gupta directed officials to also fill potholes on all roads in Domlur ward.


