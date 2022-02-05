Significant seasonal variations in PM2.5 and PM10 levels in Bengaluru: Study

Seasonal source apportionment of PM2.5 revealed maximum share from the transportation sector during all seasons

With every season, air pollution levels too see significant variations. This is true for levels of both particulate matter PM2.5, such as emissions from vehicle exhaust fumes, and PM10 particles comprising soil dust, etc.

A study by the Center for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP) found that transport remains the biggest culprit for PM2.5 all through the year. Other practices such as leaf- and waste-burning in winter adds to the presence of secondary aerosols.

The study found that seasonal source apportionment of PM2.5 revealed maximum share from the transportation sector during all the seasons. “This trend was observed in all sites, dustirrespective of the land use pattern, which signifies the extent of impact vehicular movement has on the PM2.5 loading in the city,” stated the authors of the report, ‘Identification of Polluting Sources for Bengaluru – Source Apportionment Study’, which was released on Friday.

Soil dust contribution percentage was also high in PM2.5. The soil dust contribution includes the roadside dust and soil blown from far off distances. “Interestingly, considerable contribution from this source during both summer and winter seasons, irrespective of the meteorological conditions, indicates that this component is mostly of road dust, which gets re-suspended due to vehicular movement, rather than long-range transported soil dust,” stated the study.

In the case of PM10, the maximum share was from soil dust during all the seasons. The seasonal mean of soil dust concentration was observed in a narrow range (39.9 – 42.9 µg m3). This denotes that this component is mostly affected by anthropogenic activities such as vehicular movement rather than meteorological conditions such as wind speed and direction, which varies with seasons, the study shows adding soil dust contribution and transportation share were high in PM10 during all the seasons.

Secondary aerosols

The authors found that while secondary aerosols were observed across all seasons, a high percentage of PM2.5 and PM10 was observed in winter. This is due to the role of low temperature in the formation of secondary aerosols. Sources of secondary aerosols in the city are mainly from the vehicular, industrial, and leaf- and waste-burning emission.

Sources such as DG sets and coal combustion contribution were almost similar in all the seasons. “This shows the occurrence of frequent power cuts, which leads to DG set usage, and unclean fuel source for cooking activities, which leads to contribution from sources such as coal combustion,” the study pointed out.

Fuel-oil combustion was observed during all the seasons, which indicates continuous industrial operations, but summer and winter concentration was slightly higher than that observed during monsoon season. “Construction dust contribution was around 0.5% in PM2.5 during all the seasons. Similarly, in PM10, the source contribution from construction dust was in a narrow range (5% in winter to 7% in summer). This indicates the presence of construction activities throughout the year,” it stated.

Pratima Singh, who heads the Centre for Air Pollution Studies at CSTEP, told The Hindu, “The source appointment study looked at the seasonal variation of the air pollution scenarios in the city. As expected, the pollution concentration was relatively less in the monsoon season due to precipitation.”