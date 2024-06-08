Signalling tests for Bengaluru metro’s driverless train set to commence shortly

Bengaluru metro’s first driverless train, which will be deployed in the Yellow Line, will be tested for integration of the signalling system soon.

On February 14, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) received the first set of six coaches, which arrived at the Hebbagodi metro depot from China, and they are now undergoing multiple tests.

According to officials, the signalling test is part of the mainline testing of the driverless trains. “Being a new rolling stock, multiple tests need to be conducted. Currently, coaches are undergoing static and electrical circuit testing. Soon, they will be moved to mainline testing, that is integration of the signalling system,” a senior BMRCL official said.

37 tests

The train has been undergoing 37 tests, with upcoming tests focusing on system integration with the signalling, telecommunications, and power supply. Statutory safety tests, including oscillation trials by the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO), and inspection by the Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety (CMRS), are scheduled. Upon receiving recommendations from the RDSO and the CMRS, approval from the Railway Board will be sought before introducing the train for revenue service, the officials added.

The driverless trains have cutting-edge technology, including unattended train operations, enhanced supervision capability from the Operations Control Centre, track monitoring system, hot axle detection system, and obstacle and derailment detection system. Additionally, the coaches feature electric signage above the doors to display routes, advertisements, notices, and other information.

The connections envisaged

The 18.82-km-long Yellow Line, which is planned to be operational by this year-end, connects RV Road station with Bommasandra. It is a fully elevated metro route with 16 stations. It connects with the Green Line at the RV Road station and with the Pink Line at the Jayadeva Hospital station. This line has a metro-cum-road flyover from Ragi Gudda to Central Silk Board for a distance of 3.13 km built to decongest the Central Silk Board junction. It consists of five loops and ramps, which is an extension of the double-decker flyover towards K.R. Puram and Hosur road which are in advanced stages of construction.

The main aim of the Yellow Line is to improve connectivity to areas where major IT and biotech companies such as Infosys and Biocon are located, as well as to South Bengaluru.

