Signal light batteries stolen; police registers theft case

The Basaveshwaranagar police have registered a theft case against unknown persons for stealing two batteries and a controller card from the signal light at 8th main junction on Thursday.

The incident came to light when Shyla Patil, constable attached to Vijayanagar traffic police on patrolling, found traffic congestion at the junctions and the signal light not functioning. She checked to find that the battery box was breached and alerted the traffic control room.

A team from the Traffic Management Centre reached the spot and upon checking, found that the two batteries and control card set worth ₹1.9 lakh were missing.

Incidentally, on Wednesday, a couple had been arrested for allegedly stealing batteries from traffic signals. The police said as many as 230 batteries had been stolen from 68 traffic junctions. The couple, S Sikandar (30) and his wife Nazma Sikandar (29), residents of Chikkabanavara, confessed that they had incurred huge loss in the business during the lockdown and in a bid to recover from the loss, started stealing batteries.