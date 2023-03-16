Siemens Healthineers to infuse a fresh investment of ₹1,300 cr in Bengaluru

March 16, 2023 02:21 pm | Updated 02:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

Siemens Healthineers, a medtech company that is into precision medicine, transforming care delivery, improving the patient experience and digitalising healthcare, on Tuesday said it would invest ₹1,300 crore at Bommasandra in Bengaluru to set up a full-fledged campus.

According to Elizabeth Staudinger, President Asia-Pacific, Siemens Healthineers, the company would invest ₹1,300 crore in the city by 2025. “This is furthering our existing commitment to India. We will also hire additional 1,800 skilled digital tech experts to expand our digital capabilities here,’‘ she added.

Driving digitalisation

The proposed Siemens Healthineers infrastructure will be a new campus that would house an innovation hub, R&D facility, a manufacturing centre, and also design and development units for entry-level products. The innovation hub will be housed in a new state-of-the-art campus that combines the existing R&D centre and an ultra-modern medical imaging factory.

“This investment is the largest we have ever made in India. It will play a key role in taking our business to the next level by driving digitalisation and expanding our portfolio for emerging markets,’‘ Staudinger said.

A global innovation hub

According to her, the Bengaluru campus will be one of Siemens Healthineers’ four innovation hubs globally with other hubs located in the United States, Germany, and China.

“The innovation hub at Bengaluru will include centers of competence in digital technologies such as data analytics, artificial intelligence, immersive technologies like augmented and virtual reality, user experience, and cybersecurity,’‘ she added.

When completed in 2025, the first phase of the new campus would include 70,000 square meters of office space for the enlarged R&D centre and 5,000 square meters of factory space.

Siemens Healthineers has already invested ₹2,500 crore in R&D in India.