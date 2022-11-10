Siddramaiah, DKS ask PM to respond to corruption, governance-related questions

ADVERTISEMENT

Urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to respond to questions on corruption and governance-related issues in Karnataka, Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and D.K. Shivakumar said anything less would be violation of every Kannadiga’s constitutional right and the very spirit of democracy that the nation was built upon.

Their demand on Thursday, ahead of Mr. Modi’s visit to Bengaluru, came at a joint press conference. They also wrote to the Prime Minister listing out their demands.

‘Shocking inaction’

“As you arrive, it is our duty to bring to your attention the pathetic state of affairs due to corrupt BJP government in Karnataka and the shocking inaction by the Central government,” the leaders said, adding that instead of taking Karnataka forward on the path of progress, the BJP government has caused great suffering through its rampant corruption and unfulfilled promises.

Stating that the BJP government in the State has become synonymous with corruption with being 40% sarkar, Congress leaders said that adding to the burden of corruption, the BJP has betrayed people of Karnataka by not fulfilling its promises made in the 2018 manifesto with 90% of the over 600 promises remaining unfulfilled.

70 questions

“We have till date asked 70 questions to the BJP about all these failed promises and more, but all of them have fallen on deaf ears. It is extremely disappointing that in light of the State’s situation worsening by the day, these questions don’t even warrant acknowledgment. While the State government remains silent, suffering of Kannadigas continue to grow,” they said.

The leaders said that it is not just the State government that has betrayed Karnataka, but also the BJP government at the Centre with projects like Mahadayi, Upper Krishna and Mekedatu still not being implemented. “The people placed their faith in you by electing 25 MPs. What have they received in return for this trust? Only betrayed. This neglect by the Double Engine BJP governments is a great insult to our State’s pride. Not only have you burdened our people with corruption, incompetence and lack of integrity, your party has actively tried to destroy the social and cultural fabric,” they said.