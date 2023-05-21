Siddaramaiah’s swearing-in had little impact on CET

May 21, 2023 12:11 am | Updated 12:11 am IST - Bengaluru

Despite traffic restrictions in many parts of Bengaluru, owing to the oath-taking ceremony of the new Chief Minister and other Ministers, the CET-2023 was held in a hassle-free manner on Saturday.

Most students who had their centres around the Kanteerava stadium, the venue of the swearing-in, also reached their centres without any difficulty.

In view of the oath-taking ceremony, the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) had taken several measures to facilitate the easy commute of students anticipating traffic congestion.

Besides, it had asked students writing exams in Bengaluru to reach their venues two hours before the scheduled time. Police personnel were also instructed to help students reach their centres on time.

However, students who were allotted to write exam at St. Joseph’s Indian Composite PU College, Vittal Mallya Road, which is a few metres away from the stadium, found it difficult to concentrate as there was too much disturbance. “It was very noisy and we found it difficult to concentrate,” a student said.

In a special arrangement at St. Joseph’s Indian Composite PU College, breakfast and lunch was provided to students at the centre.

Earlier on May 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s roadshow in Bengaluru coincided with the NEET exam. Though students feared hurdles to reaching the exam centres in Bengaluru, the roadshow did not cause any traffic bottlenecks.