Siddaramaiah to undergo 10-day naturopathy treatment

21 August 2021 16:06 IST

Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition gets admitted to Jindal Naturecure Institute

Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah got admitted to Jindal Naturecure Institute (JNI) on the outskirts of Bengaluru on August 21 for a 10-day nature cure regimen.

After formation of the coalition government of JD(S) and Congress in 2018, Mr. Siddaramaiah had gone to Shree Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara (SDM) Yoga and Nature Cure Hospital in Dharmasthala for two weeks.

Sources in the Congress said the Congress leader has gone to JNI for ayurveda treatment and weight loss keeping in mind the coming elections to zilla and taluk panchayats, and a few urban local bodies, including Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike. He will be discharged from JNI on August 31.

In June this year, Mr. Siddaramaiah was admitted to a private hospital in Bengaluru for a couple of days for treatment of fever.

Taking a jibe at the Congress leader’s treatment at JNI, Minister for Housing V. Somanna said Mr. Siddaramaiah has been critical of the functioning of the BJP government since day one of its formation. “Let him (Siddaramaiah) speak good things about the government after ayurveda treatment.”

JNI was established in 1978 on a 100-acre campus on the outskirts of Bengaluru, and has provided treatment to many prominent leaders. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had enrolled in JNI a few years ago to undergo nature cure treatment for a persistent and chronic cough problem.