Siddaramaiah to address Congress convention in Kolar

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is slated to address a convention of Congress functionaries at the Government Pre University College grounds here on Saturday.
The convention has been dubbed as the launching of party’s campaign for Assembly elections to be held next year.
All India Congress Committee in-charge of Karnataka K.C. Venugopal, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president G. Parameshwara, and several ministers are expected to participate in the convention.
Minister for Health and Family Welfare district in-charge K.R. Ramesh Kumar, who inspected the preparations at the grounds, said the convention was for the booth level functionaries of the party.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor