Siddaramaiah to address Congress convention in Kolar

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is slated to address a convention of Congress functionaries at the Government Pre University College grounds here on Saturday.

The convention has been dubbed as the launching of party’s campaign for Assembly elections to be held next year.

All India Congress Committee in-charge of Karnataka K.C. Venugopal, Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president G. Parameshwara, and several ministers are expected to participate in the convention.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare district in-charge K.R. Ramesh Kumar, who inspected the preparations at the grounds, said the convention was for the booth level functionaries of the party.