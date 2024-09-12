Siddaramaiah reviews Bengaluru’s road infrastructure development, officials promise pothole-free roads by September 20

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday, September 12, reviewed the road infrastructure development and pothole-filling works carried out by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).

The inspection covered various key locations, including the BDA flyover construction site near Hebbal and roadworks on the service road near Kariyannapalya on Outer Ring Road. The Chief Minister also visited Hennur Junction to evaluate the metro project plans near K.R. Puram Railway Station, after which he travelled to Vidhana Soudha via metro.

During the review, Mr. Siddaramaiah highlighted that Bengaluru’s persistent pothole issue is largely due to the frequent installation of underground cables and pipelines. “The installation of Bescom cables, water supply and sewer pipes, GAIL Gas pipelines, high-capacity KPTCL cables, and OFC installations weaken the road surface, leading to potholes,” he explained.

In response to the ongoing challenges, the BBMP has established a batch mix plant to produce materials specifically for repairing potholes, especially on arterial and sub-arterial roads. For zonal roads, the city has been divided into wards, with each ward allocated ₹15 lakh for pothole repairs. The Chief Minister directed BBMP, BESCOM, KPTCL, and GAIL officials to coordinate and repair the potholes caused by their excavation works.

BBMP officials informed Mr. Siddaramaiah that 1,376 potholes have already been filled through the use of the Pothole Watch app, with an additional 2,684 potholes in the process of being repaired. The BBMP expects to complete all pothole repairs by September 20.

Additionally, the Chief Minister announced that ₹1,700 crore has been allocated for white-topping projects in the 2023-24 fiscal year. “White-topping will create long-lasting roads with minimal maintenance,” he added.

