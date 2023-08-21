Siddaramaiah recommends professor with pending corruption complaint in Lokayukta to be appointed as KPSC member

August 21, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - Bengaluru

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has recommended the name of H.S. Bhojya Naik, a professor with Kuvempu University, to be appointed as a member of the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC).

Given that a complaint alleging corruption and misappropriation of funds by Prof. Naik, when he was Registrar (Administration and Evaluation), is pending before the Karnataka Lokayukta, the decision has turned controversial.

Mr. Siddaramaiah recommended the names of Basavaraj Malge, Bidar; R. Kavalamma, Bengaluru, and Prof. Naik, Head of the Department of Industrial Chemistry at Kuvempu University, Shivamogga, to be appointed as members of KPSC in three vacant posts on August 16. However, the State Higher Education Department has refused to give him clean chit, sources said.

Activist Timlapura Lokesh from Bhadravati had filed a complaint against Prof. Naik with the Higher Education Department on October 3, 2020, alleging financial irregularities to the tune of ₹50 crore.

On the basis of this complaint, the State government had ordered a departmental enquiry and appointed retired district judge H.B. Ravindranath for the same.

“The judge completed his enquiry on July 10, 2023. But I was not satisfied with the probe. So I lodged a complaint with the Karnataka Lokayukta on July 17, 2023. This is pending before the Lokayukta,” he told The Hindu.

Meanwhile, Mr. Lokesh also wrote to the Chief Secretary, the Chief Minister, the Governor, and other authorities concerned, appealing to them not to appoint Prof. Naik to any top position.

“Despite bringing the corruption allegations against him to their notice, it is unfortunate that he has been recommended to be appointed as a member to KPSC,” Mr. Lokesh said.

