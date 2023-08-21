HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Siddaramaiah recommends professor with pending corruption complaint in Lokayukta to be appointed as KPSC member

August 21, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - Bengaluru

Jayanth R
Jayanth R.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has recommended the name of H.S. Bhojya Naik, a professor with Kuvempu University, to be appointed as a member of the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC).

Given that a complaint alleging corruption and misappropriation of funds by Prof. Naik, when he was Registrar (Administration and Evaluation), is pending before the Karnataka Lokayukta, the decision has turned controversial. 

Mr. Siddaramaiah recommended the names of Basavaraj Malge, Bidar; R. Kavalamma, Bengaluru, and Prof. Naik, Head of the Department of Industrial Chemistry at Kuvempu University, Shivamogga, to be appointed as members of KPSC in three vacant posts on August 16. However, the State Higher Education Department has refused to give him clean chit, sources said. 

Activist Timlapura Lokesh from Bhadravati had filed a complaint against Prof. Naik with the Higher Education Department on October 3, 2020, alleging financial irregularities to the tune of ₹50 crore.

On the basis of this complaint, the State government had ordered a departmental enquiry and appointed retired district judge H.B. Ravindranath for the same.

“The judge completed his enquiry on July 10, 2023. But I was not satisfied with the probe. So I lodged a complaint with the Karnataka Lokayukta on July 17, 2023. This is pending before the Lokayukta,” he told The Hindu

Meanwhile, Mr. Lokesh also wrote to the Chief Secretary, the Chief Minister, the Governor, and other authorities concerned, appealing to them not to appoint Prof. Naik to any top position.

“Despite bringing the corruption allegations against him to their notice, it is unfortunate that he has been recommended to be appointed as a member to KPSC,” Mr. Lokesh said.

Related Topics

Karnataka / Bangalore

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.