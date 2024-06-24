Siddaramaiah orders CID probe into Prabhuddha murder case

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday, June 24, ordered a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) investigation into the murder of 20-year-old college student Prabhuddha. A minor boy was arrested for the crime and he is out on bail.

The order was issued following a petition filed by the deceased’s mother K.R. Soumya, a city-based social activist, who accused jurisdictional police of siding with the accused’s family and trying to destroy evidence in the case.

She also alleged that she has been facing threats, and demanded a fair probe into the case.

Prabhuddha, a BBA student, was found dead at her house on May 15 with multiple injuries on her wrist, neck, and head. The Subramanyapura police initially filed an unnatural death report, even as Ms. Soumya cried foul and termed it a murder. Following several protests, the police registered a murder case and arrested a minor boy from the neighbourhood who confessed to having murdered Prabhuddha by slashing her wrist and neck to make it look like suicide and even washed the blood stains to destroy the evidence.

According to the police, the accused had stolen ₹2,000 from Prabuddha, to pay for his friend’s broken spectacles. Prabuddha found out about the theft and confronted the accused, warning him to return her money. She also said that she would inform his parents if he did not return the money.

The accused panicked and pleaded with Prabuddha not to inform anyone and in the melee, the victim accidentally slipped and fell on the ground, resulting in her losing consciousness. The accused found a knife in the house and reportedly slit her neck and wrist and cleaned all the blood stains and put the body inside the bathroom before writing a suicide notes and placed in the house, the police had claimed.

Ms. Soumya, in her petition, alleged that the police refused to verify the CCTV footage and helped the accused and his parents who owned several bars. She alleged that the police did not provide adequate details to the advocate representing the deceased at the Juvenile Justice Board and claimed that the accused could secure bail because of this. She said she feared that the investigation by the city police would not provide her daughter justice and sought a CID probe when she petitioned Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Monday. The order transferring the case to the CID was issued, hours later.

