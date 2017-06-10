Siddaramaiah: make Bengaluru city free of goondas, habitual offenders

Inaugurating the relaunched police control room, Namma 100, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, on Saturday, directed the Bengaluru City Police to ensure that the city is free of goondas and habitual offenders and save the name of the city. “There should be visible changes in the city. Making it completely crime free is not possible, however, this can be done. It is not a big task” he said.

Earlier, he attended the first call to the relaunched control room. It was pertaining to a lost passport and Mr. Siddaramaiah directed the complainantto approach the Kalasipalaya police station or file a complaint online. “The woman did not know it was the CM on the other side,” said a police officer.

Under the Namma 100 control room, the calls would be answered within 15 seconds and the Hoysala vehicle would reach the spot in 15 minutes. There are a total of 100 lines and nearly 200 staff working in three shifts lasting for eight hours each. On an average 3,000 calls, ranging from assault to theft and eve teasing are attended by the staff every day.

In the coming weeks, helplines for women, children and elderly will also be integrated with the Namma 100 helpline.

City police commissioner Praveen Sood said that they will strive to attend to distress calls within the 15 minutes deadline.