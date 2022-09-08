Siddaramaiah inspects rain-battered IT corridor

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah at a flood-affected area in Bengaluru on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Correspondent

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah on Thursday inspected rain-affected areas in Mahadevapura zone of the city and listened to the grievances of residents of different residential layouts where normal life has been badly hit following flooding.

Mr. Siddaramaiah met residents of Epsilon Residential Complex, Disha Apartments, and B.M. Glorietta Apartment, and met people at Varthur, Siddapura, Mahadevapura, and other localities on the IT corridor and gathered information on damage caused by rain.

Accompanied by Ramalinga Reddy, MLA, the former Chief Minister also met family members of Akhila, who was electrocuted after slipping in a flooded street at Whitefield on Monday night. He paid compensation of ₹1 lakh to the family.

Mr. Siddaramaiah blasted officials of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike when they said it was the responsibility of Bangalore Electricity Supply Company to pay compensation to the victim’s family.

Cleared encroachments

Mr. Siddaramaiah claimed that the Congress government led by him surveyed encroachments on raja kaluves and identified 1,950 encroachments. Out of 1,950 encroachments, 1,450 were removed. The government had not been able to remove all encroachments following the end of its term in 2018, the Congress leader claimed.

On the allegation of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai that maladministration of the Congress government led to flooding in the IT corridor, the former Chief Minister said Aravind Limbavali of the BJP was representing the Mahadevapura Assembly constituency for the third time. “Did Mr. Limbavali allow encroachments in the constituency?” he asked. The Congress leader said he would raise the issue in the legislature next week.