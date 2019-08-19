Siblings assaulted by neighbours

A 21-year-old and his younger brother were assaulted allegedly by their neighbours after the former kicked their pet dog, which he claimed was attacking him.

The incident took place at Kariyanapalya in Banaswadi on Friday night while Anand, who works in a private firm, was returning home from work.

“He said that before he could enter his house, the pet dog of his neighbour pounced on him. To save himself from being bitten, Anand kicked the dog away and ran into the house,” said the police. Upon hearing the commotion, the pet owner, Anthony, and his son Rajendra, barged into Anand’s house and attacked him with a club for kicking the dog.

Anand’s family rescued him and took him to Bowring hospital. When his younger brother Prasanna (19) went to confront the neighbours, they allegedly attacked him too. He sustained severe head injuries and was admitted to Nimhans.

Based on a complaint filed by Anand, the Banaswadi police have taken up a case of assault against Anthony and Rajendra.