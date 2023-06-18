Shuttle bus at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport collides with a pole, 10 injured

June 18, 2023 11:51 am | Updated 12:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

A shuttle bus operating between the Terminal-1 (T1) and Terminal-2 (T2) of the Kempegowda International Airport collided with a pole in the early hours of June 18 resulting in injuries to 10 people.

The incident occurred at around 5:15 a.m. when the bus with 17 passengers onboard was headed to T2.

“At approximately 5:15 a.m. on June 18, 2023, a shuttle bus operating between T1 and T2 of BLR Airport collided with a pole near the T2 Arrival exit road, resulting in injuries to 10 people. There were a total of 17 passengers (15 pax and 2 staff) who were onboard the bus. The injured were taken to a hospital for immediate medical attention,” said a BIAL Spokesperson.

The injured were rushed to the Aster Airport Medical Centre which is located inside the airport premises where they were given first aid.

“Of the 10 injured four were given first aid after which they went to their respective homes while six of them were referred to the Aster Hospital in Hebbal to undergo further treatment,” sources said.

Sources said that a two years three month old child was also onboard the bus along with her parents. While the child did not suffer any major injuries, the mother of the child had a cut on her chin while the father had a cut in the ear. The parents are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Some of the passengers onboard the bus were transit passengers who were travelling in the shuttle bus between the two terminals to take a connecting flight.

The distance between T1 and T2 is approximately 600 meters, and complimentary airport shuttle bus services are being operated on regular frequency between the two terminals.

