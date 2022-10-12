Shushruti Co-operative Bank scam: CCB conducts raids on bank branches, residences of 11 accused

Documents having details of depositors, beneficiaries of loans, and financial transactions seized

Officials of the CCB on Wednesday conducted raids in connection with an alleged multi-crore scam in Shushruti Co-operative Bank. The searches were conducted on branches of the bank, and residences of 11 accused, who are said to be relatives of office bearers of the society who allegedly took loans by flouting rules.

During the raid, police seized documents having details of depositors, beneficiaries of loans, and financial transactions.

The raids were carried out on the houses of the relatives of the chairman and the directors of the bank. Relatives of office bearers allegedly took huge amounts of loans without due diligence, and defaulted on them subsequently, resulting in financial loss to the bank, it was stated.

According to the police, five persons, including the chairman Srinivas Murthy, have so far been arrested, and charged with multi-crore financial irregularities. Three cases have been registered against the chairman and his family members who were were appointed as directors.

The CCB, to whom the case was handed over, on Wednesday formed 14 special teams comprising 60 officials, led by DCP, SD Sharanappa. Raman Gupta, Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), said, “Raids were carried out simultaneously on places linked to 11 accused persons. Important documents have been seized, including details of bank transactions. The cooperative society, by winning the confidence of people, managed to accept deposits. But the bank failed to return the deposits after maturity.”

It is said that over 15,000 people have deposited crores of rupees in the bank, which was set up in 1998, and these deposits were given as loans to relatives of the office bearers by flouting rules.