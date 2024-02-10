SHRC issues notice to police station in Bengaluru over ‘illegal detention’ of two persons

February 10, 2024 08:07 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

The State Human Rights Commission on Friday (February 9) raided Amruthahalli police station and rescued a 36-year-old man who had allegedly been detained illegally by the police for 10 days.

The police team had allegedly violated many rules while carrying out the detention and did not inform their higher-ups, which is mandatory for them as per the Standard Operating Procedure. This may attract criminal and disciplinary proceedings against the erring officials apart from compensation to the victim.

Theft case suspect

A probe revealed that a team of police went to Mumbai by flight to secure Yaseen Maqbool Khan from a hotel where he was working. Yaseen was allegedly involved in a theft case three years ago and was arrested and jailed. After coming out on bail, Yaseen jumped bail and went to Mumbai to start working while his wife and children were living in Tumakuru.

The police, on February 1, went to Mumbai by flight and got him back. The police team neither informed the DCP nor the commissioner about the arrest. They had not even told the airlines while escorting the suspect back to Bengaluru, which is mandatory, sources in the department said.

‘Family not told’

After getting him to Bengaluru, the police had to record the arrest in the station house diary and produce him before the magistrate, which had not been done. The police had to inform the family about the arrest, which too they allegedly failed to do.

The police allegedly kept the suspect illegally and tortured him along with another suspect, identified as Mahesh, from Hubballi, who was detained in a different case.

Advocate’s intervention

The incident came to light when Abdul Majeed, a city-based advocate, went to the station for official work and found the duo in the cell. Suspecting something fishy, Mr. Majeed took down the phone number and informed Yaseen’s wife about the arrest. Shocked, the wife called up the same police station to cross-check.

The police came to know that it was the advocate who was “creating trouble” and allegedly started harassing him, following which Mr. Majeed, accompanied by a family member, Mohammed K., filed a complaint with the State Human Rights Commission.

Based on the complaint, a team of officials led by Deputy Superintendent of Police Sudhir M. Hegde raided the station and rescued Yaseen and the other person before issuing a notice to the police seeking an explanation.

Police claim

Though the police claimed that they had executed the pending warrant against Yaseen, the police had violated many rules and procedures, officials said. The police are also seeking the CCTV footage at the station as the police have disputed the claim that Yaseen was detained for many days.

Based on the statement by the police and proceedings carried out by Justice L. Narayanaswamy, chairman of the SHRC, further action will be initiated against the accused officials. The SHRC police wing is conducting surprise inspections and raids for any illegal detention of any person for more than 24 hours without FIR.

