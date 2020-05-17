Shramik Special train arrives in Bengaluru

A Shramik Special train from Delhi to Bengaluru arrived at Yeshwantpur Railway Station at around 8 a.m. on Sunday.

The train carried 182 passengers to Bengaluru, most of who were students and tourists stranded in Delhi.

According to sources, around 960 from the State, including students, tourists and migrants, boarded the train in Delhi which reached the city via Hubballi and Kalaburagi, where the others alighted.

Students say facilities expensive

Tushar, a student who travelled from Delhi said that they were provided with food upon paying extra and that they were told to order it through food delivery apps.

“We were informed that food would be provided. But here they are saying that we will have to order it through food delivery apps,” he said.

Students also said that they were charged ₹100 each to be transported to quarantine centres from the railway station.

“I opted for a quarantine facility near BEL Circle which is quite close to Yashawantapur Railway Station. But they charged me ₹100 each,” one student said.

Meanwhile, another special passenger train carrying 383 passengers arrived at Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna City Railway Station in Bengaluru around 6:50 a.m.. Passengers were sent to institutional quarantine.