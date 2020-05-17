Bengaluru

Shramik Special train arrives in Bengaluru

The first Shramik Special train to Bengaluru from Delhi arrived at Yeshwantpur Railway Station at around 8 a.m. on May 17, 2020.

The first Shramik Special train to Bengaluru from Delhi arrived at Yeshwantpur Railway Station at around 8 a.m. on May 17, 2020.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The train carried 182 passengers to Bengaluru, most of who were students and tourists stranded in Delhi.

A Shramik Special train from Delhi to Bengaluru arrived at Yeshwantpur Railway Station at around 8 a.m. on Sunday.

The train carried 182 passengers to Bengaluru, most of who were students and tourists stranded in Delhi.

According to sources, around 960 from the State, including students, tourists and migrants, boarded the train in Delhi which reached the city via Hubballi and Kalaburagi, where the others alighted.

Students say facilities expensive

Tushar, a student who travelled from Delhi said that they were provided with food upon paying extra and that they were told to order it through food delivery apps.

“We were informed that food would be provided. But here they are saying that we will have to order it through food delivery apps,” he said.

Students also said that they were charged ₹100 each to be transported to quarantine centres from the railway station.

“I opted for a quarantine facility near BEL Circle which is quite close to Yashawantapur Railway Station. But they charged me ₹100 each,” one student said.

Meanwhile, another special passenger train carrying 383 passengers arrived at Krantiveera Sangolli Rayanna City Railway Station in Bengaluru around 6:50 a.m.. Passengers were sent to institutional quarantine.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 17, 2020 12:29:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/shramik-special-train-arrives-in-bengaluru/article31606116.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY