Show cause notices issued to 291 private hospitals

21 July 2020 20:15 IST

They have been told to provide details of bed availability

After finding that a few hospitals had not handed over 50% of their total beds under government quota, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued notices to all 291 private hospitals in the city.

At a press conference on Tuesday, BBMP Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad said that the 291 hospitals were now required to provide details of bed availability. “Stringent action will be initiated against hospitals that fail to provide details sought and those that deny admission to COVID-19 patients,” he said.

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa is expected to review the work taken up in each of the eight zones in the city from Wednesday. Teams headed by IAS/IPS officials have begun inspecting private hospitals to ascertain if 50% of the total beds had been reserved under government quota, he said. Each team oversees four hospitals.

BBMP for increasing fines

The civic body has recommended an increase in the fines levied on those who don’t wear masks or maintain social distancing. Currently, the fine amount is just ₹200 per offence. “We have recommended that it be increased five times,” said Mr. Prasad.

With regard to cremation of those who have succumbed to COVID-19, he said there were adequate facilities with 11 electric crematoriums, which have the capacity to cremate 192 bodies a day. Four crematoriums will be reserved for those who succumbed to COVID-19. They are located in Modi Agrahara (Yelahanka), Kudlu (Bommanahalli), Kengeri and Mahadevapura. They will be open till 8 p.m., he added.

The BBMP, in coordination with the Labour Department, will distribute dry rations to people from lower socio-economic groups in containment zones.

“Azim Premji Foundation had agreed to provide a kit containing necessary devices, such as thermometer and pulse meter, to those who opt for home isolation,” Mr. Prasad said.