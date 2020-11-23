Show cause notice to 30 junior health inspectors

They failed to ensure segregation of waste at source and levy fine on violators

As many as 30 junior health inspectors (JHIs) have been served show cause notices for failing to ensure segregation of waste at source and not levying fines on violators in their respective wards.

Though the new garbage contracts have been put in place in a fraction of the 198 wards, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has been closely monitoring segregation levels as well as fines levied and collected from citizens.

Apart from coming out with a monthly report card on the level of segregation and fines levied, civic officials are also keeping tabs on the waste sent to processing plants and the quantum of mixed waste being sent to the landfills.

“Every month, segregation of waste at source is reviewed. Junior health inspectors of each ward have been directed to identify households that fail to segregate waste. However, it was found that health officials of 21 wards failed to collect any fine from violators. That apart, segregation levels in these wards are less than 20%,” said BBMP Special Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) D. Randeep.

Most of the badly performing wards are in the East zone (12), followed by West zone (8). Seven wards with less than optimal segregation levels were identified in South zone and three in Bommanahalli.

Performance ranking

For October, according to performance ranking, Bommanahalli has topped the eight zones with regards to wet waste segregation. The second place went to Dasarahalli zone and third to Rajarajeshwarinagar zone.

For the assessment, the BBMP has taken into account the quantum of segregated wet waste collected and transported to waste processing plants, frequency of secondary transportation vehicles transporting wet waste to the plants, quantum of mixed waste going to the landfill and frequency of secondary transportation to the landfills.

The top five wards that have been segregating waste at source, with more waste sent to processing plants than landfills, are Singasandra (191), H.S.R. Layout (174), Mangammanapalya (190), K.R. Market (139) and Kadu Malleshwara (65).