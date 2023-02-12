Shortage of drivers: KSRTC starts outsourcing drivers at Chamarajanagar and Ramangaram divisions

February 12, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

To address the shortage of drivers, the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation Limited (KSRTC) has finally started outsourcing them and in Chamarajanagar and Ramangaram divisions, 100 such drivers have reported for duty recently.

Officials say 250 more will be employed in Mangaluru, Puttur, and other areas. KSRTC MD Anbu Kumar told The Hindu that each driver will get a salary of ₹23,000 per month, in addition to incentives and other allowances, including 1% commission on fares collected.

The corporation claims that the total pay per month may range from ₹29,000 to ₹30,000 per month. Each outsourced driver is expected to drive 300 km per day.

“Owing to a scarcity of drivers, we could not utilise the fleet size optimally in Chamarajanagar and Ramanagaram divisions. In Mangaluru and Puttur, the selection processes have been completed. After undergoing training, they will report to duty shortly. In Udupi, the process is yet to be finalised. In Ramanagaram, outsourcing drivers has helped us to run more buses which help students and people working in industrial areas,” MD of the KSRTC said.

The KSRTC has a shortage of 2,000 drivers. The total staff strength of the corporation is 35,000, out of which a majority of them are drivers and conductors.

“If we face a shortage of administrative staff we can somehow manage with digitisation. However, a shortage of drivers and mechanical staff will impact our services. Keeping this in mind, we are outsourcing drivers,” the official said.

However, this is not the first time the corporation is involving private parties to provide bus services.

Between 2002 and 2006, the corporation hired a total of 341 express, ultra deluxe, and city service buses from private operators and the private operators had provided the required number of drivers also.

The KSRTC then discontinued hiring private buses and some of the reasons cited were non-maintenance of vehicles, reluctance of private operators to operate on bad roads, repeated breakdown of vehicles, and breach of agreement by some operators citing financially unviability.

The KSRTC also maintained that the performance of hired buses in terms of reliability, punctuality, cleanliness, and others were not satisfactory.

Recently, under the FAME-2 scheme, the KSRTC started operating electric buses by involving a private operator. The private agency supplied and maintained the buses during the lease period and also deputed drivers.

The BMTC is also running buses under FAME-2 and the Smart City project by leasing buses. Like KSRTC, the BMTC too faces a shortage of drivers. Recently, the corporation floated a tender to outsource 1,000 drivers, as it is facing a shortage of 5,000 drivers.

The corporations have been maintaining that outsourcing bus crew is temporary and they will go for regular recruitment after clearance from the State government.

After the pandemic, the government directed the financially-hit corporations to freeze regular recruitment as part of cost cutting.

Meanwhile, employee unions are vehemently opposing the move to outsource manpower and lease buses, alleging that corporations are making inroads for their privatisation.