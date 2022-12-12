Shortage of doctors: BBMP explores option to recruit under compulsory service act for Namma clinics

December 12, 2022 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

Fearing a shortage of doctors for the soon-to-be launched ‘Namma Clinics’ in Bengaluru, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is now planning recruit doctors under the Karnataka Compulsory Medical Services Act, which prescribes one-year compulsory service in different types of government health institutions for all postgraduates and undergraduates passing out from Karnataka.

The civic body has advertised for the job positions four times, but has been able to recruit doctors only for 160 of the 243 clinics being set up in all wards of the city.

A senior BBMP official from the Health Department said that they have sent the proposal to the State government exploring one of the alternatives, that is compulsory government service for doctors. “In this compulsory service, we can recruit doctors who can work in the Namma Clinics. These doctors will get experience and also the clinics can be run smoothly. The government is yet to take a decision,” the official said.

Officials also said that the BBMP is also looking into another alternative under the National Medical Guidelines, where doctors are required to serve for a specific period in State hospitals after the completion of their undergraduate and postgraduate degrees.

Health and Medical Education Minister K. Sudhakar recently said that the government had also offered a salary of ₹35,000, but now increased it to ₹43,000 for doctors who are recruited for Namma Clinics, given the poor response to the recruitment call.

Of the 438 Namma Clinics planned, the State is all set to launch 114 clinics on December 14. The plan is to open 100 of the 243 clinics being set up in Bengaluru in the first week of January and the remaining by the end of January.

BBMP officials said that each ward in the city will have at least one Namma Clinic, and it will function like a primary health centre. In addition to providing healthcare, the clinics will focus on creating awareness about government healthcare schemes. “These clinics will provide services for detection of non-communicable diseases and referral for higher treatment to specialists. All appointments would be on temporary terms. The clinics will reduce the burden on the existing health facilities in urban areas,” officials explained.

In July this year, as promised in the state budget, the State Cabinet approved the establishment of 438 ‘Namma Clinics’ across urban local bodies, including Bengaluru City Corporation wards, of the State. The clinics are modelled on lines of the Centre’s health and wellness centres.