Short termination and origination of trains 

March 19, 2024 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Owing to ongoing doubling work at Nagercoil Town, Nagercoil, Aralvaymoli and Kanyakumari there will be short termination and origination of trains. 

According to a release from South Western Railway, Train No. 16526 KSR Bengaluru - Kanyakumari Daily Express, with journeys commencing on March 20, 21, 22, 23, 24 and 25, 2024 will be short terminated at Kochuveli instead of Kanyakumari and will be partially cancelled between Trivandrum Pettah - Kanyakumari. 

Train No. 16525 Kanyakumari - KSR Bengaluru Daily Express, the journey of which will commence on March 22, 23, 24, 26 and 27, 2024 will originate from Kochuveli instead of Kanyakumari and will be partially cancelled between Kanyakumari - Thiruvananthapuram Central. 

