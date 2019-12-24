Shops remain closed in certain areas of Bengaluru

Many shops in Shivajinagar, Russell Market, Tilak Nagar and Ilyas Nagar remained closed to express solidarity with the protest against CAA and NRC.

M. Ameem, owner of a flower shop near Russell Market, said, “We are supporting the ongoing protests in the city and therefore, we have shut our shops. The government cannot come up with any decision in a fortnight without keeping in mind the countrymen. This Act is unjust and unfair.”

Maqsood, who owns a pet store, said, “We have been living in this country. The government expects us to prove our existence. How fair do you think this is on us?”

The losses in business will not deter them, they said. Sudhakar, a garment owner, said, “Here, the question is of our identity and therefore, we are not going to be silent about it. If our fight demands us to lose out on a little money, it doesn't really matter.”