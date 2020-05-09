Shops offer discounts, virtual tours to win back customers

A large number of stores, which reopened for business after restrictions were relaxed, have initiated a slew of measures to attract customers, many of whom remain wary of entering public spaces with high-touch areas. From discounts to virtual tours of their stores, and allowing customers to make purchases via video calls — owners are adjusting to a new reality.

Suhail Yusuf, Secretary of Brigade Road Shops and Establishments Association, said many stores were offering rebates of up to 50%. “Our members are calling their customers and informing them that they are open. But despite that there are almost no walk-ins,” he said.

Mr. Yusuf said shops were being advised to ensure that not more than a third of their staff report to work. Only a limited number of people are allowed inside the stores at a given time. Customers will be allowed in only after they undergo thermal screening and they sanitise their hands. Air conditioners will be switched off.

Even stores that don’t usually provide home delivery services were upping their game. “I visited the website of a clothing brand which was offering a 50% discount. I thought it is the best time to buy and I have placed my order on the phone,” said Shefali K., a software professional.

Anand, store manager, Looking Good Furniture, Basaveshwara Nagar, said they were allowing customers a virtual shopping experience. “Customers can video call us and select our products. We have offers on every product,” he said, adding that the store is sanitised three times a day. “We also sanitise all the products before delivery and send a video clip to customers.” However, Mr. Anand too said, while there were enquiries, sales have remained low.

Another reason for the dip in sales volume is the financial toll the pandemic has taken. With so much uncertainty, people are unwilling to spend money on non-essential items. “My salary was cut by 30% and I don’t want to splurge on anything. So, though I am being bombarded with calls and messages from several stores, I am ignoring them,” said Krishna N., a private company employee.