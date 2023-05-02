Shopkeepers and business establishments of Gandhi Bazaar call for voluntary bandh

May 02, 2023 03:16 am | Updated 03:16 am IST - Bengaluru

Shopkeepers and business establishments of Gandhi Bazaar have called for a voluntary bandh on Tuesday in protest against, what they have called, “user unfriendly” road works. The bandh call coming ahead of the Assembly polls has gained significance.

There has been widespread opposition against the ongoing road works in the area. These include redeveloping the road as a concrete road, a multi-level car parking, and a proposal to pedestrianise a part of the road.

However, the government has gone ahead with the proposal and works are under way, and the road has practically been closed for over six months now, affecting business in the busy market.