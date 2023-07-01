ADVERTISEMENT

Shop selling e-cigarette sealed after CCB raid in Bengaluru

July 01, 2023 04:52 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST - Bengaluru

A team of officials went to Smoke Shop, situated close to Cubbon Park police station. They found that the accused were selling the banned items to customers

The Hindu Bureau

The shop is on Church Street in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The CCB raided a shop on the busy Church Street in Bengaluru for selling banned e-cigarettes, on July 1. The police arrested two persons and seized e-cigarettes and their parts, totally worth ₹5 lakh, from them.

A team of officials went to Smoke Shop, situated close to Cubbon Park police station. They found that the accused were selling the banned items to customers. Police learnt that the accused were smuggling the banned items from foreign countries.

A case under Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) has been booked against the accused in Cubbon Park police station. The shop has been sealed.

