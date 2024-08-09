Shoes worth ₹60,000 stolen from outside house in Bengaluru

The Jayanagar police have registered a theft complaint against an unknown person for allegedly stealing nine pairs of shoes worth ₹60,000 left outside a house recently.

The complainant, Ashok Bhat, owner of a fastfood restaurant and a resident of Jayanagar 4th Block, said he had left the shoes outside the main door. The family had gone to their hometown and returned to find the shoes missing.

The police are now checking the CCTV camera footage to identify the accused who according to the police could have kept a watch for a few days before stealing the footwear.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.