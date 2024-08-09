GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Shoes worth ₹60,000 stolen from outside house in Bengaluru

Published - August 09, 2024 01:09 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Jayanagar police have registered a theft complaint against an unknown person for allegedly stealing nine pairs of shoes worth ₹60,000 left outside a house recently.

The complainant, Ashok Bhat, owner of a fastfood restaurant and a resident of Jayanagar 4th Block, said he had left the shoes outside the main door. The family had gone to their hometown and returned to find the shoes missing.

The police are now checking the CCTV camera footage to identify the accused who according to the police could have kept a watch for a few days before stealing the footwear.

