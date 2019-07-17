Shocked at ‘helplessness’ of police in protecting its allotted site: HC

Observing that it is shocked over the “helplessness” expressed by the city police in protecting two sites — gifted for construction of a police station at Girinagar around 25 years ago — from land-grabbers, the High Court of Karnataka on Tuesday directed the City Police Commissioner to look into the issue.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice H.T. Narendra Prasad issued the direction after perusing a status report submitted by the Inspector of Girinagar police station based on a direction issued by the court on July 9. The Bench was hearing a PIL petition, filed by Anil Kumar G.R., a resident of Hanumanthnagar, who has sought a direction from the police to protect the sites and construct a police station.

From the status report, the Bench noted that the sites were given to the city police by way of gift deed in 1994 by Vishwabharathi House Building Cooperative Society for the specific purpose of constructing a police station, and the Girinagar inspector had expressed apprehension that the land may have been grabbed while pointing out that the sites are now being used as a playground and for parking vehicles and commercial activities. It was pointed out in the status report that there were protests when the police began to fence the sites.

The Bench also noted that the city police had paid ₹91 lakh to Bangalore Development Authority, which in 2001 decided to allot a civic amenity site at Hoskerehalli for construction of the police station at Girinagar, but neither the site was allotted nor the money paid to the BDA refunded.

Meanwhile, it was brought to court’s notice that the Karnataka Police Housing Corporation in 2010 proposed to build police quarters on the sites and sought police protection for this purpose, but it was not taken forward. The Bench adjourned further hearing till August 6, while asking a police officer of the rank not below DCP to file an affidavit after the Commissioner examines all these aspects.