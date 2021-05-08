Shivarama Karanth Layout: SC order gives relief to property owners

08 May 2021 09:52 IST

Apex court orders BDA not to acquire land of layouts sanctioned before August 3, 2018

In its recent order related to Shivarama Karanth Layout, the Supreme Court told the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) not to acquire land for layouts which were approved and sanctioned before August 3, 2018. The order comes as a huge relief for hundreds of property owners living in high-rise buildings, and others who had purchased sites in these layouts and built houses.

In its affidavit, the BDA had informed the apex court that in the land notified for formation of Shivarama Karanth Layout, there were 17 layouts developed on 126 acres, with due approval from the authority. The court was informed that buildings, including high-rises, have come up in these layouts.

Expressing its view, the SC said, “It is just and proper not to demolish constructions made in these layouts”. The court has asked the Justice (retired) A.V. Chandrashekar committee to examine approval granted to these layouts and submit a report. Developers of the layouts are permitted to file the documents in relation to approval of these layouts to the committee within three months.

Relief for those who purchased revenue sites

Coming to the aid of those who purchased revenue sites in the notified land before August 8, 2018, the court in its order said that they are entitled to allotment of sites in Shivarama Karanth Layout. Those who have purchased revenue sites have been permitted to register in the BDA as applicants for allotment of sites under the Bangalore Development Authority (allotment of sites) Rules, 1984 within four months.

However, they should not own any other residential property in Bengaluru or in the surrounding vicinity, and are bound by other allotment rules. “The allotment of sites is restricted to sites measuring 30 X 40 square feet being the maximum extent, irrespective of the measurement of their sites that have been acquired by the BDA,” stated the SC order.

A committee of retired district judges will examine the title deed of the applicants and submit a report. The BDA will allot sites only to those applicants who are duly certified by the committee.

Justice (retired) A.V. Chandrashekar who is heading the committee which is looking into lawful constructions made on the land notified for formation of Shivarama Karanth Layout, told The Hindu that the Supreme Court order has protected the interest of those who had legally purchased revenue sites and properties in authorised layouts prior to August 3, 2018.

Mr. Chandrashekar said that the committee has received 3,800 applications from builder owners, and while help desks have been temporarily shut, people are continuing to submit reports online. “Soon after the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic comes down, the help desks will be opened for accepting documents. We expected around 7,500 building owners to provide details to the committee. But they were misled by Kodihalli Chandrashekar. Misinformation spread by him has caused a great inconvenience to the general public,” he said.

Recently, the committee had submitted a report against Kodihalli to the Supreme Court. Mr. Chandrashekar said that the SC has issued a notice to Kodihalli on why contempt proceedings should not be initiated for misleading the general public and obstructing them from submitting documents to the committee.