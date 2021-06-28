Shivaram Karanth Layout: Two help desks to be reopened from July 1

They were temporarily closed owing to second wave

Two of four help desks, temporarily closed after the second wave, will be opened from July 1, said former judge A.V. Chandrashekar, who is heading the committee looking into lawful constructions made on the land notified for formation of Shivaram Karanth Layout.

Applications will be received by following COVID-19 related protocols, he added on Monday.

He has asked the building owners who built the structures before August 3, 2018 in the notified area to come forward and submit the documents at Medi Agrahara and Somashettihalli. The remaining two help desks will be opened in the coming days.

“We have received 3,500 applications. In the coming days, we are likely to receive 2,000 to 2,500 more. If Kodihalli Chandrashekar had not spread misinformation about the layout, we could have completed the process. He had claimed of getting an assurance from the State government that the layout would not be formed. It was misleading and caused confusion among the public. Based on the committee report, the Supreme Court has already issued a contempt of court notice against him. The BDA too has filed a case against him,” Mr. Chandrashekar said.

“Now, more people are willing to submit documents. The documents submitted by the building owners are secure. We will scrutinise these documents, if required we will also make spot inspection. There is a plan to submit a preliminary report on the existing applications,” he said.

Mr. Chandrashekar told presspersons that in its recent order, the Supreme Court had told the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) not to acquire layouts which were approved and sanctioned before August 3, 2018 in the notified area. He added that as per the court’s direction, people who had formed such layouts can furnish documents through help desks and which will be later scrutinised by the committee.

“We have also sought information from the BDA on layouts which were approved legally prior to August 3, 2018. A report will be submitted on the legally sanctioned layouts to the Court by August,” he said, adding that the SC order to BDA not to acquire legally built layouts in the notified area is a big relief for the property owners, hundreds of property owners living in high-rise buildings, and others who had purchased sites in these layouts and built houses.

He also said people who had purchased revenue sites in the notified land before August 3, 2018 are entitled to an allotment of 30x40 site, for which certain conditions apply. As per the SC order, a committee of retired district judges will examine the title deed of the applicants who bought revenue sites and submit a report.