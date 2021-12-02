Shivaram Karanth Layout: Owners of 300 buildings to get SMS

Their property is in the process of being regularised

Owners of 300 buildings identified by the Supreme Court-appointed committee headed by Justice A.V. Chandrashekar, in areas notified for formation of Shivaram Karanth Layout, will be getting SMSes with regard to regularisation of their property.

In a recent order, the Supreme Court directed Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) to regularise buildings that were constructed between 2014 and 2018.

“The committee will continue to accept applications from property-owners till the end of December,” said Justice Chandrashekar.

The land notified for Shivaram Karanth Layout is spread over 17 villages, of which 15 come under BDA limits and two under Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike limits.

Former BDA Commissioner Jayakar Jerome, who is a member of the committee, said, “In the notified areas, 13 approved layouts and 2 group housing schemes had come up over 134 acres. The committee continues to accept applications from building-owners in the notified areas for regularisation of their property. The four help desks in the villages have been closed, but property-owners can submit their applications at the help desk in the BDA office,” he said.

Justice Chandrashekar said the committee had received 6,278 applications with regard to 5,740 residential and 538 non-residential buildings constructed between 2008 (when the preliminary notification had been issued) and 2018. The committee, during scrutiny of documents submitted by the applicants, found that 4,718 buildings had been constructed without any approval, 675 had been constructed with approval from a non-competent authority, and 471 with approval from a competent authority.

Between November 2014 and August 2018, the committee found 1,055 residential and 64 non-residential buildings had come up in the notified area. Of these, 191 were constructed with approval from the competent authority, 367 with approval from a non-competent authority and 338 without any approval.

Mr. Jerome said that the entire process of submitting applications and relevant documents had been paperless. “This is for the first time, perhaps, that such an exercise (paperless) has been carried out,” he added.