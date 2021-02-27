Shivaram Karanth Layout: Committee to accept documents for buildings on notified land

27 February 2021 07:00 IST

They can be submitted online or by visiting help centres

From March 1 onwards, the Supreme Court-appointed committee will start accepting documents from owners who had built buildings on land notified for formation of Dr. K. Shivaram Karanth Layout of the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA). At a press conference on Friday, chairperson of the committee Justice A.V. Chandrashekar said that those who had built buildings prior to August 3, 2018, can submit their records online or by visiting help centres that will be set up for this purpose.

To facilitate the process, the committee has launched an online web portal (jcc-skl.in). A decision has been taken to open five help centres. Starting March 1, 2021, the help centre at Government Urdu Primary School, Medi Agrahara, Vaderahalli Panchayat will start accepting applications. The remaining four centres – a community hall in Somashettyhalli; Government School Byalakere; Dr. Ambedkar community hall at Singanayakanahalli; and BDA head office at Kumara Park West – will be opened at a later stage.

The BDA had issued a preliminary notification for formation of the layout on December 30, 2008. It was challenged in the Karnataka High Court, which quashed the preliminary notification on November 26, 2014. The BDA challenged the High Court order in the Supreme Court. The SC cancelled the HC order, and directed the BDA to issue final notification for formation of the layout.

The apex court had also appointed a committee, headed by Justice A.V. Chandrashekar, with former DGP of the State Dr. S.T. Ramesh and former BDA commissioner Jayakar Jerome as members. To protect the interest of people, who lawfully built houses prior to final notification, the committee has been asked to submit a report after looking into requests of owners of the buildings and review documents submitted by them.

Justice Chandrashekar said that final notification was issued for formation of the layout in 17 villages of Yeshwanthpur Hobli, Hesaraghatta Hobli and Yelahanka Hobli of Bengaluru North taluk for 3,546 acres. As per satellite imagery and the BDA study, around 7,500 buildings have come up on the notified land between 2008 and 2018, he said.

When asked about the timeline to submit the report, Justice Chandrshekar said, “We have been asked to submit a report in six months. It is difficult to say when we will complete the task as it involves various works, such as verifying documents submitted by the owners and inspection.”

To help the committee in the process, a decision has been taken to rope in the service of retired BDA and police department officials. More than 40 law students have been trained to assist the general public in submission of records.