Shivaram Karanth Layout: BDA floats tender for EIA report

06 June 2021 08:49 IST

Only after an EIA can the BDA apply for Environmental Clearance for the project

The Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) has floated a tender to appoint a consultant to prepare the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) report for formation of Shivaram Karanth Layout.

Only when the EIA is ready, can the BDA apply for Environmental Clearance (EC) from the Ministry of Environment & Forest, and Consent to Establish (CTE) from the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB).

“Once the EIA report is ready, we will approach the authorities concerned seeking clearance,” said a BDA official.

Shivaram Karanth Layout has been a controversial project. In 2008, the BDA had issued a preliminary notification for formation of the layout, which was quashed by the Karnataka High Court in November 2014.

The BDA challenged the HC order in the Supreme Court. The apex court cancelled the High Court order and directed the BDA to issue final notification for formation of the layout in 2018.

The BDA notified 3,546 acres in 17 villages between Hesaraghatta Road and Doddaballapur Road, including Yelahanka and Yeshwanthpur hoblis, to form the layout.

“As per the Supreme Court order, land acquisition process is on. Six officers are issuing notices to land owners and passing awards. Meanwhile, we have prepared a draft layout plan and detailed project report, which is required to take up civil works such as roads and drainage systems,” said a BDA official.