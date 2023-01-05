Shivamogga ISIS conspiracy case: NIA arrest two more suspects

January 05, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided six locations and arrested two suspects including an engineering student for their alleged involvement in Shivamogga Islamic State conspiracy case. The arrested have been identified as Reshaan Thajuddin Sheikh, an engineering student from Varamballi, Bramhavar, Udupi district and Huzair Farhan Baig, Tippu Sultan Nagar, Shivamogga district.

The case is closely linked to Mohammed Shariq, who recently was arrested after a cooker bomb he was carrying accidentally exploded in an autorickshaw in Mangaluru, is the prime accused in the case from September 2022. Shariq had fled from Shivamogga after the case was booked and two of his associates were arrested, only to surface in Mangaluru with the bomb.

According to the official release, the NIA officials conducted searches at six locations across Karnataka including the districts of Dakshina Kannada, Shivamogga, Davanagere and Bengaluru on Thursday. “The case relates to conspiracy hatched by the accused to further the terror activities of Islamic State (IS), a banned terrorist organisation, and to endanger the unity, security and sovereignty of the country,” NIA said in a statement. The raids and arrests by NIA comes from leads during the interrogation of Mohammed Shariq and Maaz Muneer, sources said.

Probe revealed that the Maaz Muneer radicalised his college mate and close associate Reshaan Thajuddin and Huzair Farhan Baig, respectively. Both of them received funds from their ISIS handler through Crypto-wallets for furthering the terrorist activities of the Islamic State, NIA sources said. “As part of their larger violent and disruptive designs, they also indulged in arson and targeting of vehicles and other establishments, such as liquor shops, godowns, transformers,” NIA claimed.

During the searches conducted today, digital devices and incriminating documents were seized from the houses of accused and the suspects. Two other accused persons have been arrested in the case earlier. Further investigations in the case are in progress, NIA said.