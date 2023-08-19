Shivakumar plans to discuss Bengaluru’s much-delayed Ejipura flyover project in Cabinet 

August 19, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

After inspecting the incomplete Ejipura flyover project on Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister and Bengaluru Development Minister D.K. Shivakumar said he was contemplating discussing the much-delayed project in the Cabinet to arrange for additional funds.

Mr. Shivakumar said the flyover project that commenced in 2017 was stopped after the completion of 35% of the work. The revised estimate done by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) did not match the demand of a single bidder who participated in the fresh tender. The bidder had asked for an additional 19% for the project.

The 2.5-km long flyover, stretching from the junction of Ejipura main road-Outer Ring Road to Kendriya Sadan junction, is expected to cost ₹252 crore. It was originally estimated to cost ₹204 crore. Delays in completion until 2019 has led to the BBMP incurring an additional cost of ₹49 crore. Between 2018 and 2019, the contractor made only 3% progress, and 2% to 10% progress between 2019 and 2023. To complete the remaining portions of the flyover, the palike requires ₹141.6 crore.

Mr. Shivakumar said, “We have to see whether the State can arrange funds to complete the project to ease Koramangala traffic. I will also discuss with the stakeholders and I’m contemplating the possibility of getting funds from the State by placing the project for discussion in the Cabinet. It is unfortunate that the project has been delayed inordinately and we will work towards realising the project.”

