Shivakumar instructs officials to provide Cauvery water to Bengaluru South Assembly constituency within three to four months

January 11, 2024 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday directed officials from the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) to ensure the supply of Cauvery water to the residents of the Bengaluru South Assembly constituency within the next four months.

Addressing the ‘Government at Your Doorstep’ public grievance redressal programme near Yelachenahalli on Wednesday, he said, “D.K. Suresh, MP, brought up concerns regarding drinking water and traffic congestion in the locality. I will direct BWSSB and BDA officials to accord priority to the supply of Cauvery water to the areas within the next three to four months.”

This is the fourth day-long grievance redressal meeting held by Mr. Shivakumar, who is also Bengaluru Development Minister.

With many people voicing concerns about drinking water and traffic problems, especially about apartments along the Kanakpura Road stretch causing significant traffic congestion during peak hours, Mr. Shivakumar promised to talk to the traffic police to address this matter. He also said the necessity of establishing an alternative route for the 18-km stretch within the Bengaluru South Assembly constituency would be discussed, along with ongoing efforts to revive an earlier BDA proposal aimed at enhancing connectivity between Kanakapura and Electronics City.

