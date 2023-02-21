ADVERTISEMENT

Shivajinagar MLA seeks early settlement of claims of IMA victims

February 21, 2023 12:28 am | Updated 12:28 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Rizwan Arshad, Shivajinagar MLA, on Monday met Amlan Aditya Biswas, IAS, the competent authority overseeing the IMA scam cases, and requested him to expedite the disbursal of amount to victims.

In his letter to Mr. Biswas, Mr. Arshad said that the victims had incurred huge financial losses. The competent authority overseeing claims in the IMA scam has liquidated the gold and the diamond seized, up to ₹80 crore, and has funds to return to depositors who have lost their savings.

“It is heartbreaking to see the financial state of the victims of the scam. Many of the victims have lost their entire savings, and are struggling to make ends meet. In such circumstances, every rupee counts, and any delay in disbursing the amount can have severe consequences. As the funds are available, I request you to disburse the amount at the earliest,” Mr. Arshad said in his letter. 

“I’m glad that the claims of the victims who have invested ₹50,000 have been settled. I also understand that you are fighting the case to claim and liquidate other assets. I hope we will get justice in the court,” he said in his letter.

