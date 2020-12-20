Shivajinagar kicks off project to improve solid waste management

Under #ProjectShivajinagar, critical black spots were cleaned and beautified

Shivajinagar is one of the lowest ranking wards in the city in terms of solid waste management, but it aims to rectify this.

To improve its ranking and performance, #ProjectShivajinagar was launched by MLA Rizwan Arshad and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad on Saturday.

Under the project, door-to-door collection of segregated waste will be prioritised, followed by cleaning of critical black spots and beautifying them, apart from various other measures with the objective of making the ward garbage-free.

Around 250 volunteers, pourakarmikas, contractors, supervisors and auto drivers have already been trained.

Mr. Arshad said that, in association with The Ugly Indian and BBMP, 10 huge black spots had been cleaned. On Saturday, the MLA, along with Mr. Prasad and others, beautified the spaces. “With extra lighting and seating arrangement, we hope to convert these black spots into recreational areas for the local residents,” he said.

Mr. Prasad urged the residents to ensure that dumping of garbage does not resume in these spots.

The MLA said that they had sought guidance from a non-governmental organisation called Marham, who had taken up a similar initiative in Old Delhi.

Division of wards for effective collection

The ward had been divided into 14 blocks, each with 750 houses. Every block will have around 15 volunteers, who will go door-to-door to create awareness among citizens about segregation of waste at source and encourage them to hand over waste only to collection vehicles. They will be warned against dumping waste that could attract a penalty.

Dustbins will be distributed to around 10,000 houses in the ward. This activity will be taken up from Monday, he added.

Mr. Arshad said that a meeting will be held with all commercial establishments in the ward, from paan shops to high-end shops. “We will share with them the Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) on waste disposal,” he said.