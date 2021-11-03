Shiva Rajkumar to dub for Puneeth’s last film James?

Bengaluru

03 November 2021 00:41 IST

Puneeth Rajkumar’s two films were under production when he died: James directed by Chetan Kumar and Dvitva directed by Pawan Kumar. The actor had finished shooting for James, but was yet to dub for the film. Mr. Chetan Kumar has announced that the film will hit the screens on March 17, 2022, as scheduled to mark Puneeth’s birthday.

Reports suggest the film may be released with the late actor’s brother Shiva Rajkumar dubbing for the character essayed by Puneeth. “Nothing is finalised yet. But I will do whatever I can to finish the film and release it for the fans. I will be happy and proud to dub for Puneeth,” said Mr. Shiva Rajkumar

Puneeth was yet to start shooting for Dvitva. It was scheduled to begin at the end of November.

