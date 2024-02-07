GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Shifting your house? Consumers can soon delink Gruha Jyothi registration on Seva Sindhu  

The portal, where the consumers can currently register for the Gruha Jyothi scheme, will soon also have the option to disconnect from one meter and newly register for the scheme under another meter, while shifting or any such circumstances

February 07, 2024 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

After receiving several complaints from consumers about not being able to carry forward their Gruha Jyothi registrations when they shift houses, the Energy Department announced that a facility to delink these registrations will be provided on the Seva Sindhu portal. 

The portal, where the consumers can currently register for the Gruha Jyothi scheme, will soon also have the option to disconnect from one meter and newly register for the scheme under another meter, while shifting or any such circumstances. The department has asked all the electricity supply companies (escoms) to make arrangements in this regard.  

“We received several complaints from our consumers about not being able to avail the benefits of Gruha Jyothi when they shifted houses. In a city like Bengaluru, most people stay in rented houses, and we had requested the Energy Department to provide this option to help this customer base,” said Mahantesh Bilagi, Managing Director, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom). 

“The officials concerned are currently working on making these changes in the software and we are expecting the delink option to be functional in the next few days,” he added. 

The State government’s flagship Gruha Jyothi scheme provides free electricity, up to 200 units, to domestic consumers across the State. It was one among the five guarantees provided by the government.  

